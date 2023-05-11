The Hinesburg Fire Department is recruiting new members for paid on-call positions, and is inviting those interested to an open house on Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hinesburg operates as an all-hazards department, responding to fires, medical emergencies, hazmat incidents, technical rescues, car accidents, water rescues and more. Stop by the open house and chat with staff to learn about the department and pick up an application.
