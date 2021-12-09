Santa will be doing his annual Hinesburg Fire Department ride through Hinesburg and St. George on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Santa has added a stop this year and for folks to come to the lower lot of the community school and he will roll through Champlain Valley Union High School again this year.
Here is Santa’s route and estimated times:
4:15-4:45 p.m.: St George Trailer Park and King George Estates
4:50-4:55 p.m.: Rocky Ridge Circle
5:00-5:10 p.m.: St George Estates
5:20-5:30 p.m.: Creekside
5:35-5:45 p.m.: Green Street
5:45-5:50 p.m.: Lower lot of Hinesburg Community School
5:45-6:00 p.m.: Lyman Meadows
6:00-6:15 p.m.: Thistle Hill
6:15-6:30 p.m.: CVU main parking lot
6:30-6:45 p.m.: Jourdan Street (Sunset Trailer Park)
6:45-7:00 p.m.: Birchwood Drive
7:00-7:15 p.m.: Hillview Terrace (Hillview Trailer Park)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: Mountain View Trailer Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.