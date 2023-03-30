The Hinesburg Firefighters Association will be holding a food drive to benefit the Hinesburg Resource Center and Little Free Pantry on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-noon. Donations may be dropped off at the Hinesburg Fire Station or at Lantman’s grocery store.
Needed items include hearty soups, snack bars and personal care products such as shampoo, body wash and bars of soap.
