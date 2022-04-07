The United Church of Hinesburg last week sent approximately $4,000 to World Central Kitchen, which is distributing hot meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homeland.
The church plans to send a second contribution of donations soon. Want to help? Go to ucofh.org or send a check, with “Ukraine mission” in the memo, to United Church of Hinesburg P.O. Box 39, Hinesburg VT 05461.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will be sent to World Central Kitchen.
