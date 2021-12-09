Community Alliance Church in Hinesburg is bringing back its live nativity this Christmas season.
The guided nativity tours will take place outdoors. Afterwards, guests are invited to warm up inside the church with hot cocoa, treats and carols. All are welcome to come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ!
This family-friendly event is free, although reservations are strongly encouraged. Visit hinesburgcma.org and follow the link for nativity tour registration.
