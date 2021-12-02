Charlotte Town Hall is hosting a toys for kids collection box. Drop off unwrapped toys for children, up to age 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This annual drive is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. In addition to toys, the Marine Corps depends on financial donations so it can buy $35 gift cards at Christmas for older children, ages 15-17.
Checks can be mailed to Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington VT 05406.
