On Saturday, May 21, greener uppers will set out to beautify communities across Vermont.
In Charlotte, participants are encouraged to sign up for a route to clean between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Bags will be available day-of, to be returned to the event site when filled, not left on the side of the road.
Volunteers are needed, too. Sign up to help out or pick up at charlotteVTGreenUpDay.com or email event coordinator Kim Kindlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com — or show up on May 21.
