Have you been noticing empty soda cans and McDonalds bags on your drive to work or your weekend bike ride? Help clean up Charlotte’s roadsides on Green Up Day, Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., at Charlotte Central School.
Here’s how it works: Sign up for a route, get Green Up Day, clean up your route, and then bring your bags back to the event. It’s that easy.
Volunteers are also needed. Green and optional clear bags, for redeemables and recyclables, will be at the Charlotte library starting April 24, or pick them up May. 1
Information at charlottevtgreenupday.com or 425-2100.
