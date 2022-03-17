Celebrating Charlotte highlights the wealth of services, expertise and products in Charlotte, and will also raise funds for the Grange.
The week-long online will feature over 100 items donated by more than 80 Charlotte residents and Charlotte businesses — experiences, services, products, gifts certificates, entertainment, lessons and more. The online auction will be active April 2-9.
Items range from local food and produce, voice lessons, tool sharpening, artwork, massages, landscaping and gardening, music concerts and rides to the airport.
The event will be this year’s primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Grange. For the past 100 years, the Grange has thrived on personal interaction as a hub for community get togethers, but since events ceased two years ago amid the pandemic, the community has had to explore other ways to keep the small, historic hall going.
Questions? Email charlottegrangevt@gmail.com
