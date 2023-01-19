The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont has just opened applications for the 2023 offerings of its residential summer programs.
Students in grades nine through 11 can apply.
Governor’s Institutes take place on Vermont college campuses and give their attendees the opportunity to dive into a topic for up to two weeks of intensive study. Each institute is focused on a career-oriented topic including arts, engineering, entrepreneurship, environmental science and technology, global issues and youth action, health and medicine, mathematical sciences and technology and design.
Last summer’s session welcomed 487 students from 72 high schools. To learn more or to apply, visit giv.org or email hello@giv.org with any questions. The deadline is March 31.
