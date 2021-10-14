The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Oct. 20, is the annual meeting of the Friends of Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
Join the Friends to become better acquainted with the workings of the organization. An update of finances will be given, election of board members and a Q&A will take place.
Starts at 1 p.m.
