Friends of Families hosts an outdoor spring clothing swap, Saturday, May 22, 4-5:30 p.m., in the parking lot behind Hinesburg Town Hall.
This free event is for anyone seeking children’s clothing and books.
Drop off gently used children’s clothing, sizes infant to 14, and children’s books, toddler to middle-school level under the covered ramp on May 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be a collection box for donations on the front porch of town hall through May 21.
No toys and no drop-offs during the swap, please. Masks and social distancing required.
The rain date is Sunday, May 23, from 4-5:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families program. For more information: Alexandra Koncewicz at 482-4946 or koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.
