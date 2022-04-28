Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library might not be hosting their usual garden tour this summer but not to worry, the group will be offering other gardening programming to keep Hinesburg’s community of green thumbs going.
Gardeners of any level are welcome to join informal Saturday morning garden gatherings hosted at a local community member’s home and garden, where attendees can chat and ask questions to learn from one another.
On Saturday, May 21, 9-10:30 a.m., the gathering will take place at the home and garden of Anne Donegan.
While open to the public, there is limited space so registering in advance is required by calling the library’s main desk at 802-482-2878 or registering on the library website, carpentercarse.org.
Those attending are encouraged to carpool and can use the library as a meet-up spot. A second gathering is planned for June 18.
