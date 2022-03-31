On the second Thursday of the month, men gather for breakfast and conversation at the Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, Thursday, April 14, 7-9 a.m.
This month the guest speaker is Andrea Rodgers, founding member and former CEO of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. Andrea will be speaking about the issues around performing arts in Vermont especially during the time of COVID-19.
To register, contact Tim McCullough at cubnut5@aol.com. Register by Tuesday April 12. Suggested donation is $5.
