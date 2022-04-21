Lewis Creek Association is collaborating with two consulting firms to make water quality data results more accessible and understandable to its watershed towns and citizens.
With the help of consultants from Just Water Consulting and FluidState Consulting, and funding from Vermont tactical basin planning funds, maps for Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne are available for review.
Learn about the results from the streams nearest you at bit.ly/LCA-WQ-2021, or reach out to Kate Kelly, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com, with questions or comments.
