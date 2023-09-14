Edi Abeneto is the new food shelf manager at Feeding Chittenden.
Abeneto will translate, interpret and coordinate multilingual communication with visitors while managing the movement of food, including overseeing food sorting and stocking of shelves.
Abeneto came to Vermont from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the early 2000s. He speaks five different languages, including Swahili, French, English, Kirundi and Lingala. He began his career as an interpreter with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity over 17 years ago, and his expertise has been pivotal in helping Vermont’s diverse population get groceries and other vital services.
“Food connects people,” Abeneto said. “Food creates conversations between people of different cultural backgrounds. In my new role, I want to improve outreach and customer service by making our services accessible for New Americans, people living with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness or otherwise marginalized.”
Anna McMahon, associate director of Feeding Chittenden, said, “Anyone who has met Edi will tell you his talents extend far beyond what his job requires. His tranquil nature and level of care set the tone for all Feeding Chittenden services, helping to make our food shelf a place of respite from the difficulties faced by many Vermonters.”
More at feedingchittenden.org.
