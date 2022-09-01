The Community Resource Center in Hinesburg is sponsoring a school supply pickup for families and teachers in the community. There will be a basket of school supplies outside on the porch at Twice as Nice thrift shop for families in need.
If you have a few extra school supplies, consider dropping off a donation to help other community members. Suggested items include pencils, pens, binders, five-subject notebooks, lined paper and inexpensive earbuds.
