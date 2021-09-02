The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Sept. 8, “Vermont Humor through the Ages in Art, Words and Performance” with Bill Mares, 212 Ferry Road.
With words and cartoons, Mares will detail the evolution of Vermont humor — from anonymous jokes told on old country store porches to stand-up performances like Vermont Vaudeville and Ground Hog Opry. His talk will help you forget COVID just as over the years known and unknown humorists helped wipe the sweat and tedium from Vermont labor.
Mares has been a reporter, state legislator, high school teacher and is the author of numerous books.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
