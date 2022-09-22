The Ethan Allen Homestead presents “Dressing the 18th-century Working Woman” by Skye Makaris, head of historical dress at the museum, on Sunday, Sept.18, 2 p.m., 1 Ethan Allen Homestead, Burlington.
This event is not just for women. Makaris will broaden everyone’s perspective, including Revolutionary War buffs, artisan crafters, about this richly fascinating time.
More information at 802-865-4556 or ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com.
