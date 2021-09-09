Champlain Area Trails will host a grand opening celebration for the Essex Quarry Nature Preserve Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
The preserve is located on the south edge of the hamlet, just a short distance from the Lake Champlain Ferry’s Essex-Charlotte landing.
The 35-acre Essex Quarry Nature Preserve began operating as a quarry in the 1800s, constructing many Essex buildings and even part of the Brooklyn Bridge’s foundation.
Today, the quarry site showcases a combination of natural, geological, paleontological and historic features. The quarry is home to 400-million-year-old fossils, once part of the world’s oldest coral reef. It also features a globally rare forest called the limestone woodland.
For more information, go to champlainareatrails.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.