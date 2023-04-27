Activist and author George Lakey will speak in Charlotte on Sunday, April 30 from 3-5 p.m. at the Charlotte Public Library.
His book is a memoir, “Dancing with History: A life for peace and justice.” Lakey was born into a white working-class family in rural Pennsylvania and has been active in direct action campaigns for seven decades. He was first arrested at a civil rights demonstration in 1963, and his most recent arrest was in 2021, during a climate justice march. A Quaker, he has been named Peace Educator of the Year and was given the Paul Robeson Social Justice Award and the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Award.
Registration is required for this free, in-person event: bit.ly/3zuv424.
