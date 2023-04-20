The Lake Iroquois Association Ice-Out Challenge featured eight winners for 2023.
All picked the identical date and time that the ice went out on the lake and will share 50 percent money raised during. The remaining 50 percent improves the lake’s water quality and protects it from invasive aquatic plant species.
Lily Brennan, Jane Geider, Kimberly Hopwood, Robert Kenny and Brian Washburn of Hinesburg, Sandra Labounty of Huntington and Austin Savage of Essex Junction were the winners. An additional winner is from Williston.
This year’s challenge ended on April 7, at 1:58 p.m. when the concrete block went into the cold lake water and stopped the clock — five days later than last year’s date of April 2.
Participants in the challenge paid $1 per ticket to guess the date and time a concrete block mounted on a pallet would break through the ice on Lake Iroquois.
To learn more about the Lake Iroquois Association visit lakeiroquois.org.
