The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday program is Oct. 27, Fudge Fest, in the café, 212 Ferry Road.
Pick up and mix up a batch of fudge at home to bring in. Then, come back at 1 p.m. for the Fudge Fest, spend the afternoon telling stories and wrapping Halloween fudge and popcorn balls for the children.
Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
