Join Will Raap as he presents his vision for Earthkeep Farmcommon on Route 7 in Charlotte on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Raap will share his goal of advancing a new era of regenerative, diversified farming that balances Vermont’s 150 years of dependence on commodity dairy farms. Earthkeep Regenerative Agriculture Center is a non-profit research, innovation and education hub. The associated farmers collective offers a new legal and operational structure created to incubate farm businesses more effectively.
Co-sponsored with the Charlotte Library, register for the free talk by Monday, Sept. 19.
Questions? Visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
