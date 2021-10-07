Dynamic Duo

On Oct. 29, the Hinesburg Community Resource Center held a volunteer appreciation gathering at the Hinesburg Public House to celebrate the work of the volunteers who support its programs, to celebrate the Hinesburg Food Shelf and Twice is Nice thrift store, and acknowledge the dedication of the food shelf’s two co-directors.
Hank White and Jeff Glover have been a leadership team for 10 years, and they were honored with a bench placed outside the food shelf, 51 Ballards Corner Road, with a plaque acknowledging their years of service. The food shelf is open Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.