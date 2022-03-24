Jim Donovan will share sights and experiences driving from Charlotte to Anchorage, Alaska, in 2019, including his route along the entire length of the Alaska highway at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on March 30, 1-2 p.m.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
