The Charlotte holiday lights roll is Sunday, Dec. 19, 5-7 p.m. Light up your house with festive decorations, put treats out at the end of your driveway and spread the cheer. Hop in your car and explore Charlotte for a great lights show.
Add your house address to the map so people will know you are definitely lit up: com/maps/d/u/0/edit.
Santa will be at the Charlotte fire station from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies from Vermont Pastry Company at Spear’s Corner Store, and SD Ireland will be driving around in their snazzy truck, lit up for your pleasure at around 5 p.m.
