Hinesburg Police Department is still partnering with the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department to dispose of drugs safely.
More than half of people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative, often straight out of the medicine cabinet. Improperly stored medications can be a risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. Flushing medications or tossing them in the trash is a danger to waterways and wildlife.
To dispose of unwanted prescription or non-prescription drugs, stop by the Hinesburg Police Department between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
