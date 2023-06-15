Join the Diamond Island Yacht Club for its annual Lewis and Field Chicken BBQ, open to the public, Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. for the DIYC famous.
It is the yacht club’s longest standing event and a summer tradition. All are welcome.
The BBQ includes half a chicken and an array of sides and desserts. There will be vegetarian sides for those that want to attend the event but prefer not to eat chicken. Drinks are available, but attendees are welcome to bring a beverage of choice.
The BBQ takes place in the yacht tent at Point Bay Marina, 1401 Thompson’s Point Rd.
The cost for members is $16; non-member guests are $21 and children 5-12 are $10.
Sign up on the club’s website, diamondislandyc.org.
