Former six-term governor Howard Dean delivers the talk “What Do the Midterms Mean for American Democracy?” on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court, Middlebury.
The Hawthorne Club and the Henry Sheldon Museum formed a partnership in 2015 to offer annually a free public talk by a recognized specialist. This year, Dean, a prominent political leader in Vermont and former presidential candidate, will speak about the relationship between the democratic political process and democracy in the U.S. today.
