Peg Maffitt has been involved in hospice and end-of-life care education for 30 years. With her experience and awareness of the fragility of life, she has created “my little red file.”
This file includes important documents that your family would need to know immediately, including a completed advance directive, will, birth certificate, Social Security card, passwords, and more.
During this workshop at the Charlotte Senior Center on Saturday, April 8, 10 to 11;30 a.m., Maffitt will help participants create an index for their own little red file. There will be an optional second session.
Cost is by donation to Vermont Ethics Network to cover book fees. Registration is required by Friday, March 31.
