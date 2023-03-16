Growing Together Community Garden, sponsored by the Community Alliance Church, is an organic, raised bed gardening site open to all. Located on a rise next to the Community Alliance Church on Pond Road in Hinesburg, the cost for a 4x12 bed plot is $35 for the first year, $20 in subsequent years and includes a water source and guidance from a UVM Extension master gardener.
If you have questions or would like a registration form, call 482-3372, or email larcredsox@gmavt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.