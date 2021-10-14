The Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s children’s clothing and book swap is Saturday, Oct. 16, 9-10:30 a.m., Hinesburg Town Hall.
This free event is for anyone seeking children’s clothing and books.
Masks will be required for all participants over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.
To ensure another successful swap, note that we accept all gently used children’s clothing, sized infant to 14, and children’s books, toddler to middle-school level. Drop off clothing and books on the front porch of town hall on Friday, Oct. 15, from noon-8 p.m.
Donations can also be dropped off in the bin on the front porch through Oct. 15.
No toys, please, and no drop-offs on the day of the swap.
Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families Program. For more information, call or email Alexandra Koncewicz at 482-4946 or koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.