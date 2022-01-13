The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Jan. 19 for “Understanding Chronic Pain” with Justine Dee.
More than 25 million Americans live with daily pain that impacts quality of life, ability to work and ability to participate in usual daily activities. This session will discuss factors related to chronic pain development and persistence, as well as non-pharmacologic strategies to manage symptoms, reduce pain interference and improve function.
Dee is an associate professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at University of Vermont and an orthopedic clinical specialist physical therapist.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 802-425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org. There is a maximum of 35 people.
The next lecture is “What Style is that Old Building” with architectural historian Frances Foster on Jan. 26.
