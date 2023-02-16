Bring questions and concerns for a legislative meet-and-greet with Rep. Chea Waters Evans, the Charlotte and Hinesburg representative in the Chittenden-5 House District on Monday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m., at the Charlotte Senior Center.
