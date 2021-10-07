The rich history of Charlotte can now be viewed through photographs and documents from the collections of the Charlotte Library, the Charlotte Historical Society and the town in an online collection.
The site — Charlotte, Vermont Photos and Documents — includes images generously donated by residents and compiled by local historians, with some records of the town. A small but growing resource, many more images are expected to be added in the future.
Contact the Charlotte Library at info@charlottepubliclibrary.org or 802-425-3864 with information related to items on the website, or to share other images and materials.
