What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash.
The pumpkins and cornstalks are out and soon Halloween will be here. Following on the success of last year, Charlotte Recreation is collecting individually wrapped candy (and teal pumpkin non-candy options) to distribute to residents for their children.
Consider donating a bag of candy and/or non-candy items — stickers, pencils, mini notebooks, bouncy balls, bubbles, etc. Donations will be gratefully accepted in Charlotte Town Hall and Spear’s Corner Store through Thursday, Oct. 21. The donation box will be labeled and located at the entrance of each building.
Goody bags will be available for pick up starting Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29.
Questions? Contact Nicole Conley at recreation@townofcharlotte.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.