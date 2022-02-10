Do you have ski or snowboard equipment you are not using? Then the Charlotte ski and ride program wants to hear from you.
One of the ways to keep these sports inexpensive is through the donation and lending of equipment.
The program, for kids kindergarten to eighth grade, is especially in need of boots, skis and small snowboards for young children, but skis and boards for older children are also needed.
Email Michael Krasnow at mkrasnow1@gmail.com or call 802-425-3997.
