A program at Charlotte Central School connects adult mentors with mentees during the school day. The program is open to all students in grades 5-8 based on interest and need.
Mentors spend about an hour a week with a student and bring with them a sense of shared fun, new experiences and great listening skills. Mentors bring encouragement and options for expanding a young person’s regard for themselves and their world.
If you can commit to spending about an hour a week with a student through the end of the school year, reach out to Joshua Rooney, mentoring coordinator at jrooney@cvsdvt.org or (802) 425-6680.
