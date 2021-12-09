Charlotte library holds annual art sale

Friends of the Charlotte Library holds its second annual library art sale Dec. 13-20 during library hours, Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The show features local Charlotte artists who will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their work.
Come shop locally for the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family — or for yourself — while supporting the library. Included in the sale are original paintings, ceramics, greeting cards and crafts for all tastes and budgets.
