Friends of the Charlotte Library are holding their second annual Get Cozy raffle to provide cheer and goodwill.
Win a beautiful and comfy quilt made by Amanda Herzberger surrounded by an assortment of great books. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
A winner will be picked in a random drawing at noon on Thursday, Dec. 16.
All proceeds benefit the Charlotte Library and tickets are available at the library website, charlottepubliclibrary.org.
