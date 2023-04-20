The Charlotte Energy Committee celebrates Earth Day in a big way this year by kicking off its 2023 Solarize Campaign with Green Mountain Solar.
The go-green campaign starts with an in-person celebration at the Charlotte Public Library Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Solarize Charlotte is a grassroots effort for neighbors to band together to make solar energy a priority. To achieve this, partnering solar companies offer discounted rates depending on how many Charlotte residents and businesses decide to go solar.
Green Mountain Solar will have representatives at the kickoff to explain the basics of solar, answer questions and schedule property assessments.
This year’s official theme for Earth Day is investing in the planet, and to that end the Charlotte Energy Committee want to help residents lower their utility bills and to increase renewable energy production in Charlotte.
For information, contact Lilly Baron at lilly@greenmtnsolar.com or 802-369-9149, ext. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.