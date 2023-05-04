Charlotte’s annual Green Up Day is just around the corner and it’s time to sign up for cleanup.
Sign up early for a roadside route to clean up at bit.ly/44lBM8H.
Bags will be available at the Old Brick Store, Spear’s Corner Store and the town hall.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
