Did you know that Vermont was the first state to designate a day of the year to clean up litter along the roadsides? On that day in 1970, 53 years ago, participation and results far exceeded expectations. Ninety-five percent of the 2,400 miles of the interstate and state roads, and 75 percent of the 8,300 miles of town roads were cleared of garbage.
Thanks to Gov. Deane C. Davis and Sen. George Aiken, Vermont has a wonderful tradition that inspires Vermonters to get out and de-trash this beautiful state.
In Charlotte, Green Up Day has had a robust turnout every year with tons — yes, tons! — of litter removed from roadsides. This year Green Up Day is Saturday, May 6, at the west parking lot at Charlotte Central School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be e-waste recycling through Sustainable Charlotte.
Things you should know about Green Up Day in Charlotte:
• Sign up for a route — There are three ways: on the website at charlottevtgreenupday.com (until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5); email Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com; or at the event on Saturday. Signing up for a route makes the town’s Green Up Day efforts more efficient by making sure everyone gets a road that hasn’t been cleaned up yet.
• Get bags — This year Charlotte will hand out both green bags for trash and optional clear bags for redeemable and recyclable plastic containers, which get rinsed and recycled. Bags can be picked up at the Old Brick Store, Charlotte library and Spear’s Corner Store starting April 31, and at the event on Saturday. Do not leave filled bags on the roadside; they must be returned to the event site.
• Volunteer— Volunteers are needed at the Quonset hut. Two-hour (or more) shifts available.
• Tires — Only tires found on roadsides will be accepted. This is not the place to get rid of personal tires.
•Hazardous waste — This is not a hazardous waste drop-off event.
• Visit the website — It has all the information you’ll need. Visit charlottevtgreenupday.com or contact Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com with questions, to volunteer or sign up for a route.
We don’t know about you, but it warms our hearts to see folks out cleaning up our town together. Whether driving, biking or walking around town, isn’t it great to not see that junk on the side of the road? And to share a collective feeling of stewardship?
Kim Findlay and Ken Spencer are Charlotte’s Green Up Day coordinators.
