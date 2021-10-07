The Charlotte Food Shelf welcomes two new board members, Anne Marie Andriola and Giles Anderson, both longtime food distribution volunteers.
During this COVID year, the food shelf has welcomed four additional volunteers: Elaine Edelman, Marsha Vogler, Mary Beth Gilliam and Jim Hyde. There are more volunteer opportunities if you have a couple hours once a month. Opportunities include foodbank delivery, stocking shelves, preparing bagged items for distribution and being a substitute food delivery driver to elders.
For information, call 425-3252.
For 11 years Diane Cote has writtend letters to community donors, but she has passed the baton to volunteer Garrett Sadler.
Career Training
Here’s an opportunity for someone looking for a career in food service. The Vermont Foodbank is currently accepting applications for enrollment in its workforce training program, Community Kitchen Academy. Beginning Nov. 1, this seven-week culinary job training program offers hands-on learning from industry professionals in a commercial kitchen, and job placement support is offered to students completing this course.
For the Burlington program, apply online at vtfoodbank.org/cka.
Schedule, assistance
The food shelf is open the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 4-6:30 p.m. For emergency food, call John at 802-425-3130.
Check the food shelf website for more information of different types of assistance and eligibility.
Applications are available at the food shelf in the Congregational Church vestry, 403 Church Hill Road, and online. The website also contains information about other Vermont resources offering further assistance. Go to charlotteucc.org/charlotte-food-shelf.
