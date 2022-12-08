The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service is a family CPR course on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Charlotte Fire Station.
The curriculum will cover chest compressions, using an automated external defibrillator and how to provide interventions for choking adults, children and infants. This class is ideal for learning what to do in an emergency without requiring professional certification.
The class fee is $10 per person. To register or request more information email cpr@cvfrs.org.
