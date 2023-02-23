The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service is offering the very popular “express” CPR class. In less than two hours you can learn how to give CPR compressions, how to use an AED and how to assist adult and infant choking victims.
This course does not lead to certification but does teach many of the same skills taught in the certification classes. This class is Saturday, Feb. 25. starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Charlotte Fire Station. There is a $10 fee.
To register for this class please go to bit.ly/3xk9sEs and sign up. Space is limited. For questions, email cprR@cvfrs.org.
