Join Charlotte-Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary for its annual golf ball drop to raise money for Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg fire and rescue squads. Rotary will drop 1,500 golf balls from a helicopter at Gonzo’s Driving Range at the Kwini Club.
Closest ball to the pin wins $1,000. There will be a long drive contest, doughnuts, putting green games and more.
Buy a ball from your favorite Rotary club member or follow this link bit.ly/3jayiAF.
Winner does not need to be present; livestream the drop.
