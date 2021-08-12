Join Rural Vermont and the Donegan family farm for a raw milk celebration, Friday, Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m., 1506 Carpenter Road, Charlotte.
On May 12, Gov. Phil Scott signed H.218 into law, which expands raw milk sales for tier two producers to other farms’ farmstands and CSAs in Vermont. The law went into effect on July 1.
Celebrate at the farm with raw milk and cookies, talk ag policy, and catch up with the rural Vermont community.
Bring your own blanket or chair. Planning on coming? Willing to bake some cookies? Email mollie@ruralvermont.org.
