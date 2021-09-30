The Charlotte Democratic Committee met Thursday, Sept. 23, to select officers and name delegates to the county Democratic committee. This reorganization is required by Vermont law and occurs every two years on odd numbered years.
Ten members of the party voted on the following officers: Braxton Robbason, chair; Mike Yantachka, vice chair; Nancy Richardson, secretary; and Terry Silva, treasurer.
It was noted by Yantachka that the Charlotte Democratic Committee welcomes all Democrats to join the local committee, said Nancy Richardson.
A county Democratic committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
In addition to electing delegates to the state committee a number of issues will be addressed, including the recent increase in the population of Chittenden County that could result in an additional Senate seat and more representative seats for the Vermont Legislature.
Delegates to the county Democratic committee are Robbason, Yantachka, Ed Cafferty, Matt Krasnow, Seth Zimmerman and Richardson, and alternate Lorna Jimerson.
